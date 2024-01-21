Averting climate effects for economic growth, food security

Falling among top five countries vulnerable to climate change, Pakistan faces a unique challenge of balancing its economic growth with the adverse effects of climate change and ensuring food security for its people.

Mostly relying on agriculture that is highly prone to climate change impacts like erratic rainfall, droughts and floods, the country’s economy, GDP growth and climate finance have become crucial factors in overcoming environmental crisis and ensuring economic stability.

Understanding the recent happenings, the experts believe that growing environmental challenges were posing serious threat to our sustainable development and livelihood. With its economic growth intricately linked to ability in adapting to and mitigating climatic effects, global organizations like World Bank, UNEP, UNDP and climate watchdogs have extensively studied and reported on Pakistan’s climate vulnerability.

The World Bank, in its report titled “Pakistan Climate Change: A Risk Assessment,” has cited Pakistan as highly susceptible country to extreme weather events like floods, droughts and heat waves.

In view of serious implications of these events on our agriculture, water resources, infrastructure and human health, the report emphasizes need for immediate action to build resilience and adapt to changing climate.

The United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) also in its report titled “Climate Change in Pakistan: Impacts and Adaptation Strategies,” has mentioned the adverse effects of climate change on our agriculture, coastal areas and biodiversity and urged for sustainable development practices, ecosystem conservation and adoption of climate-resilient strategies.

“We are at the crossroads of both climate change and economy due to our vulnerability to climate change, recurrent climate catastrophes, fossil fuel based economy and energy mix,” remarked CEO, Climate Resilient International, Aftab Alam Khan.

“Simply taking the energy sector, we have a mixture of fossil fuel consumption and gradually permeating renewable energy into the existing system. Since, there is inconsistency in just energy transition at household or corporate level, it was hampering our way to a climate resilient future,” Khan said.

He stressed across the board capacity building for a holistic and effective outcome and said, “effort in silos would hardly bear any fruit as the task of managing climate crisis demands nation’s response as a whole.”

The massive youth bulge, the third most crucial component has been given lesser representation in policy endeavors, he added. “They can become a conduit for desired outcomes in terms of achieving climate resilience at national level.”

Khan mentioned that existing curriculum was inconsistent to pave way for a well planned and intricately designed response to the complex issue of climate change. At the same time, he said, the climate change crossroads serve as a great opportunity for Pakistan to achieve many ambitious goals and the just energy transition to net zero emissions and a carbon free economy could provide basis for setting up climate resilient infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Climate Watchdogs like IPCC and GCRI have mentioned to disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable communities, particularly women, children and marginalized groups and stressed inclusive and gender-responsive climate policies for disaster risk reduction measures.

These assessments also underscore the urgent need for international cooperation, financial support and technology transfer to assist Pakistan in its climate adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Therefore, it is crucial for Pakistan to collaborate with international organizations, governments and stakeholders to address its climate vulnerabilities and build a sustainable and resilient future for its people.

“The contemporary state of climate related urgencies needs a thorough attention to address this issue,” stated Dr. Athar Hussain, a Climate Expert and Professor of Meteorology at COMSATS University Islamabad, Pakistan. “The burden of climate urgencies has to be carried by ourselves in partnership with our global stakeholders by educating and raising awareness among our people to create a climate resilient nation,” he added.

Since, the country is at a critical juncture facing the challenges of economic growth and sustainable development it is taking significant steps to mitigate climatic impacts by prioritizing climate finance, integrating climate change considerations into policy frameworks and implementing adaptation measures.

Pakistan recognized the importance of climate financing in supporting sustainable development initiatives and actively engaged with international organizations like Green Climate Fund (GCF) to secure financial assistance for climate change adaptation and mitigation projects. It revised its National Climate Change Policy to integrate climate change considerations into development planning and promote low-carbon growth. This policy framework paved way for increased investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable infrastructure projects that helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions and created new employment opportunities. The country has received funding from international sources, including GCF to support water management, afforestation, disaster risk reduction and climate-resilient agriculture projects.

Pakistan also scaled up its Afforestation Project to plant over two billion trees to combat deforestation and carbon sequestration, biodiversity conservation, green employment, women entrepreneurship and sustainable land management. But, despite these measures the country is yet to go a long way to create a climate-resilient economy as it needs an ongoing process, continuous efforts, collaboration and innovation. Pakistan must continue to invest in renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and climate-smart agriculture to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for its citizens.