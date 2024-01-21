Fire erupts in yarn factory, emergency declared

A fire has been reported in a yarn factory in New Karachi Industrial area Sector 12 here Sunday. According to a spokesman for Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation, an emergency had been declared at Water Corporation’s Sakhi Hasan hydrant. Several tankers filled with water had been dispatched to the fire site.

CEO Water Corporation Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed had said that the in-charge of Hydrants Cell was actively in contact with the Karachi Fire Brigade authorities. He said that water tankers would be provided to the Fire Brigade until the fire was extinguished.