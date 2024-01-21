Improvement in air traffic after normalization of Pak-Iran relations

Islamabad (Web Desk) After the normalization of relations between Pakistan and Iran, the air traffic also improved. The number of flights coming to Pakistan’s airspace from the western direction, including Iran, has returned to normal. 700 flights are passing through Pakistan’s airspace every day. In view of the Pak-Iran tension, the number of flights passing through Pakistan’s borders has increased to 400 per day. The flights passing through Pakistan’s airspace provide significant income to the Civil Aviation Authority.