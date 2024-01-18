Seminar on role of women in peace, nation building organized in Turbat

A seminar was organized here on Thursday on the role of women in peace and nation building. About 400 girl students and faculty participated in the seminar held at Sheikha Fatima bin Mubarak Cadet College Turbat through Voice of Balochistan (VoB).

The students came from University of Turbat, Government Girls College Turbat, University Makran, Panjgur and University of Gwadar. Prominent politician Zubaida Jalal was the chief guest. The panelists of seminar were Kiran Naz, journalist and anchor SAMAA news, Minister for Women Development Shania Khan, Principal Mand Girls High School Rahima Jalal, social activist and politician Meena Majeed Baloch, Prof Dr Gul Hassan University of Turbat and Dr Siraj Bashir researcher BBTN.