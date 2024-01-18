China is ready to mediate on Pak-Iran tension

The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Office said that both countries have influence and influence. Photo: APP

The spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Office said that both countries have influence and influence. Photo: APP

BEIJING: China has expressed its willingness to mediate between the parties in the situation arising out of exchange of operations on the border areas between Pakistan and Iran.

According to the report of the news agency AFP, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said during a routine press conference that China expects both sides to show restraint and tolerance and avoid tensions.

The spokesman said that if both parties want, we are also ready to play a constructive role to improve the situation.

Mao Ning said that Iran and Pakistan are our friendly countries and both countries have influence. Both Pakistan and Iran are very close allies of China and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

It should be noted that Iran had launched a surprise attack in Balochistan region on January 17, resulting in the death of two children and claimed that it had targeted terrorist hideouts.

On the other hand, on Thursday, Pakistan also took action against terrorists inside Iran, where according to reports, 7 people were killed, while Iranian officials said that the Pakistani governor of affairs was summoned in Tehran.

After Iran’s attack, relations between the two neighboring countries have been strained and Pakistan immediately recalled its ambassador from Tehran and also barred the Iranian ambassador posted in Pakistan from returning to Islamabad from Tehran as well as scheduled visits. were suspended