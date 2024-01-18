Instructions issued for spectators at Pak New Zealand Matches Stadium

New Zealand Cricket has issued guidelines regarding sixes against Pakistan.

According to New Zealand Cricket, the boundaries especially the sixes in the Pak New Zealand T20 series are hitting a lot, the spectators should keep an eye on the ball during the match.

It has been said that New Zealand batsman Finn Allen hit 16 sixes in the third T20I played in Dunedin, so fans will have to be alert.

New Zealand Cricket has asked those watching the matches in the stadium to keep an eye on the ball so that the ball does not hit you.

It has been further informed about this series that all the tickets for the fourth match scheduled between Pakistan and New Zealand in Christchurch have been sold, the last 8500 tickets for the fourth match were sold this morning.

The fourth T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played in Christchurch tomorrow.

It should be remembered that New Zealand has a decisive lead of three zero in this 5-match series