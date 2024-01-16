KP bans sale of vapes to minors, near educational institutions

In a landmark development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed section 144 to ban the storage, sale and use of e-cigarettes and vapes to minors and within the vicinity of educational institutions in the province.

“The decision has been taken in wake of the alarming increase in the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) and vaping devices particularly among children and youth in the province,” reads an official notification issued here on Tuesday by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The concern over increasing use of e-cigarettes and vapes is heightened due to the presence of nicotine in these products which is a highly addictive substance, reads the order.

The use of e-cigarettes and vapes poses significant health risks, especially to children, youth and women (pregnant) as it can lead to addiction and other serious health issues.

In response to these concerns and to safeguard the health and well-being of our citizens, especially the younger generation, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 be imposed for 60 days, the document continued.

The order imposed a complete ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to individuals below the age of 21 years throughout the KP.

Similarly sale, storage and use of e-cigarettes and vapes within a distance of 50 meter radius of all educational institutions in KP is prohibited.

It merits an insertion here that Khyber Pakhtukhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali in a meeting held on Thursday (January 11. 2024) with a delegation headed by Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager Blue Veins and Ajmal Shah, Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tobacco Control Cell, had extended full support to civil society call of imposing a ban on use and sale of e-cigarettes and vaping.

During the meeting, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali also directed Chief Secretary to take notice of harm effects of modern tobacco devices on public health especially because of its increasing use among youngsters.