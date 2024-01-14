PAF: Modesty to Modernity – II

The Russia-Ukraine has renewed the debate on the efficacy of Unmanned Combat Air Vehicles (UCAV) that are much cheaper and safer to operate in highly dense and technologically intensive air space. However, the US-led Western allies continue to use 5th-generation combat aircraft to pound their targets, perhaps because they are not opposed by any worthwhile air defence systems like in Afghanistan, Iraq, and now Gaza.

In South Asian air space, the use of UCAVs could change the scenario, primarily due to geographical contiguity and the fear of high attrition as was seen in a short military engagement between India and Pakistan in February 2019. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down at least two Indian Air Force (IAF) combat aircraft in a short time, whereas an IAF helicopter was downed by their fire which killed six airmen.

In Part I of the same title, published by the Daily Times on January 8, 2024, I discussed how the leadership of PAF is executing Quaid’s vision of self-reliance and discipline to build the institution second to none. This article is aimed at discussing the efficacy of non-operational force multipliers that have been the hallmark of PAF and continue to do so. These include the emphasis on training invaluable human resources, integration of emerging technologies, and the much-needed indigenization.

Indigenization greatly helped in reducing the maintenance and operational costs of the relatively older equipment and the new acquisitions.

In the domain of training, PAF has established several Centers of Excellence, which are conducting courses on character and leadership besides professional subjects. These state-of-the-art training centres not only train Pakistanis but also several trainees from friendly countries. Jinnah Center of Character and Leadership established at PAF Academy, Risalpur is one such institution that is mainly concentrating on the significance of values in character building of the air warriors. Likewise, the Air Power Center of Excellence is focused on the professional aspects of training the aircrew and the air defenders to ensure a kill when the moment arrives. Similarly, the UAV Center of Excellence and the Center of Excellence for Air Mobility and Aviation Safety are providing specialized training to ensure that the PAF crew is not deficient on any account when it interacts with regional air forces during international exercises.

During my Research on the Transformations in PAF, I visited several newly established facilities and was impressed at the quality and speed at which the execution of these projects has taken place. One such facility was the Establishment of a National Cyber Command to meet the evolving challenges posed by India’s signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperative Agreement (BECA) with the US under which IAF will have real-time intelligence and targeting information in any future conflict.

In the domain of Indigenization, the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) and Aerospace Village, KAMRA, have been established. NASTP is a national-level Project to harness local talent, local entrepreneurs, and local industry under one roof. The vision that the CAS has given reads, “Become one of the best Aerospace, Cyber, & and IT Clusters in the World.” Given Pakistan’s politico-economic difficulties, it sounded very ambitious, but when I visited the some of already operationalized facilities, I was amazed at the level of development and motivation among the manpower deployed on these projects. These facilities would serve for long-term developments in Aviation, Space, Cyber, and IT, through indigenization, for the true realization of Quaid’s Vision of Self-reliance.

At this stage, after having seen so much development in such a short time, I was intrigued to find out the funding sources and their utilization of these projects. To maintain the originality and objectivity of my research, I decided to interview the CAS to find the answers. Fortunately, I did not have to wait for a long time because the incumbent was willing to answer the questions himself.

The CAS showered praise on his team for an exceptional display of responsible behaviour in financial management at all tiers. He reluctantly took credit and insisted that it was the dedicated teamwork that played the pivotal role in managing an ambitious transformation plan of the PAF from modesty to modernity because without this it would have been extremely challenging to maintain the deterrent value of the PAF.

The CAS went on to say that the decision to ground the Legacy Weapons Systems and Equipment, including Mirages and F-7Ps to save on maintenance and operational costs was not easy, and stop-gap arrangement had to be made, but it was taken in the best national interests.

The CAS categorically stated that the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) generously supported PAF reforms and diverted certain funds from the Army resources so that its operational readiness was not affected. Moreover, indigenization greatly helped in reducing the maintenance and operational costs of the relatively older equipment and the new acquisitions. Likewise, the use of UCAVs has been instrumental in cutting operational as well as maintenance costs.

The CAS categorically said that I have only given them vision, insisted on values, and provided the much-needed resources to my team, and the rest was done by the entire TEAM of PAF, adopting a Top-Down Approach.

After the interview, when I left the CAS office, I felt more confident than before and bowed my head down in Gratitude to Allah that the utmost operational preparedness has been ensured in maintaining and enhancing PAF’s deterrent capacity and value. In Sha Allah, PAF is ready to meet any future challenges.

The writer has authored three international books: “Nuclear Deterrence and Conflict Management Between India and Pakistan” “South Asia Needs Hybrid Peace” and “Understanding Sun Tzu and the Art of Hybrid War.”