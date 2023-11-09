Look East Stratagem

A global power shift refers to the changing dynamics of international relations and influence among sovereign-states. The shifts can be driven by various factors, including changes in economic strength, military capabilities, political influence, and diplomatic initiatives.

The prevalent world order is witnessing a remarkable global power shift as the distribution and influence of authority among nations experience a noteworthy transformation. The shift has several possible manifestations, each of which can be attributed to political, economic, military, or cultural dynamics. As the world undergoes a gradual transformation, the direction becomes more apparent due to growing wealth and influence of China, resurgence of Russia, Europe’s pursuit of strategic independence, and India’s endeavour to maintain a strategic balance. Being a significant player in international geopolitics, Pakistan is both impacted by and actively involved in the global power dynamics.

Currently, the United States is embarking upon the third phase of its global role, transitioning from an era of power-building towards a new period characterised by competition within an age of interdependence and transnational challenges. It is crucial to note that this transition does not entail abandoning past achievements, but instead aims to establish a fresh foundation of American strength, despite the gradual erosion of commitment to national vitality through industrial investment. Under President Biden’s leadership, the foreign policy approach has been modernised to effectively address the range of challenges posed by Russia’s invasive actions and China’s bold assertiveness. The core focus lies in nurturing a resilient domestic economy while simultaneously presenting a compelling global value proposition. To this end, the USA has made substantial investments in cutting-edge technologies. Additionally, it has taken significant strides in deepening cooperation with the European Union, recognising the importance of a strong transatlantic partnership. Furthermore, deterrence has been placed at the forefront of priorities, affirming the readiness to employ military forces if circumstances necessitate it.

Despite the continuing challenges presented by the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the looming danger from Iran, creditable advancements have been made by the United States in the Middle East. Collaborative infrastructure initiatives have been the primary focus to prevent aggression, alleviate conflict, and foster regional integration. Fueled by an unyielding determination to be ready, the USA is proactively getting prepared for an era distinguished by strategic competition, aiming to prevent and address acts of aggression from challenging states. Additionally, the commitment of the United States remains unyielding in preventing Iran from attaining nuclear capabilities.

Individuals and organizations can pave their path to success in the evolving global landscape by nurturing adaptability, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to continual improvement. The United States acknowledges the significant role played by China in the international arena, as China itself seeks to promote a global order that is free, open, prosperous, and secure. In terms of economics, an intricate interdependence exists between the United States and China as they engage in a worldwide contest for supremacy. The interconnectedness between nations prompts the United States to focus on diversifying its economic relationship with China, particularly by concentrating on sensitive technologies and managing potential risks associated with artificial intelligence.

However, the rise of China as the largest global economy has affected the hegemony of the United States. The reflecting initiatives of China demonstrate a changing worldwide structure that places importance on inclusive socio-economic development and a more equitable multipolar framework. In pursuance of its global agenda, China has founded non-Western institutions like the SCO, BRICS, RCEP, and AIIB whilst simultaneously challenging the United States traditional dominance in Asia. These initiatives hold considerable sway due to the participation of key economies like Brazil, Russia, India, and South Africa, representing a significant share of global GDP. Solidifying their alliance, Russia and China are united in their shared vision of a new multipolar world order. Simultaneously, India endeavours to establish itself as a key player in the global south, working towards legitimising the inevitable transition towards multi-polarity.

Strategic decision-making holds paramount importance in the realm of global politics. With the changing dynamics of this new multipolar era, it becomes paramount for Pakistan to adopt a prudent methodology when formulating its strategic policies. Given the United States ‘Indo-Pacific strategy, and requirement for neutrality, Pakistan must create a comprehensive “Look East Stratagem” that not only widens options but also fosters robust linkages with forums led by China, along with organizations including BRICS and ASEAN. A valuable lesson can be learned from ASEAN, which successfully navigates the delicate balance between the United States and China without taking sides. Furthermore, Pakistan should aim to further enhance its socio-economic ties with Middle Eastern nations and consider joining the emerging economic alliance system between Russia, Iran, and China. By doing so, Pakistan can reduce its reliance on the US dollar as a reserve currency and explore new avenues for economic growth. Therefore, Pakistan must embrace a comprehensive strategy to navigate the diplomatic hurdles while preserving a delicate balance.

“The White House is not the place to learn how to deal with international crisis, the balance of power, war and peace, and the economic future of the next generation”.–Joe Biden

The writer is a retired Pakistan Army Officer.