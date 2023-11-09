16th CNS Amateur Golf C’ship kicked off

ISLAMABAD: The opening ceremony of the 16th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup 2023 was held at Margalla Greens Golf Club (MGGC) Islamabad on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by civil and military dignitaries, sponsors, golf players and media representatives.

Commander North and Patron Pakistan Navy Golf (North) Commodore Khan Mahmood Asif, who graced the occasion as the chief guest, inaugurated the event.

Briefing the media, he said that the four-day event, taking place from November 9 to 12 would be conducted in various categories. The matches will be played in four major categories which include men amateurs (54 holes), women amateur (36 holes), seniors match (36 holes) and juniors match (18 holes),” he said. “In addition to main categories, an invitational match (09 holes) for the invited guests and sponsors will also be played,” he added.

In 2007, Pakistan Navy instituted Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup at Islamabad to add a national level golf event in the calendar of Pakistan Golf Federation. Ever since, it has become a regular and major event of national golf circuit. Such events provide a unique opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s positive image to the world as a peace and sports loving nation. This also helps to generate healthy activities in the society. Regular conduct of this event is the manifestation of PN’s commitment towards the promotion of golf at the national and international levels.