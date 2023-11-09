Balochistan CM hails Iqbal’s role in promoting muslim unity

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday lauded the teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, saying that the poet of the East has always instilled courage and bravery in Muslims through his speech and unity through his poetry.

In a message on the occasion of Iqbal’s birth anniversary, Domki said that Iqbal’s poetry is dominated by the element of community, adding that he has always taught Muslims to adhere to the guiding principles of their ancestors and follow their teachings.