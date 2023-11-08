Kashmiris to celebrate 146th birth day of Allama Iqbal with fabulous zest

Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control and rest of the world will celebrate 146th birth anniversary of the Kashmir-origin Poet of the East Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on Thursday with due respect and honour.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir elaborated programs have been chalked out to celebrate the birth anniversary of Iqbal, the author of the idea of creation of Pakistan, with the renewal of the pledge, on behalf of the people of entire Jammu and Kashmir state to work shoulder to shoulder Pakistani brethren to ensure the country to be a true forward-looking Muslim state and invincible fort of Islam, in line with thoughts of the great poet philosopher and to continue struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination, top AJK government sources told APP here on Tuesday.

It will be gazetted holiday across Azad Jammu Kashmir to facilitate people and the organizations to hold special ceremony to celebrate the birth day of the poet philosopher besides to visit his mausoleum in Lahore to offer fateha for the departed soul. The world-fame Poet of the East was born on November 9th in 1877 in a middle class family of Kashmiri Mohalla, an ancient thickly-populated locality of Sialkot city. The day will, Insha Allah, dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and for the freedom of all the occupied Muslim homelands including Jammu and Kashmir from Indian illegal occupation and Palestine from Israel’s forced bloody occupation. Various cultural, political and social organizations will hold special meetings and seminars in various parts of the liberated territory to highlight the services rendered by the great visionary poet philosopher of the 20th century. People from various parts of AJK will visit the Mazaar-e-Iqbal in Lahore, besides his birth place in Sialkot under the auspices of local literary organizations to offer fateha by laying down wreath at the mausoleum and paying homage to the Poet of the East. In Mirpur, the birth anniversary of the poet of the east will be celebrated with zeal and fervor.