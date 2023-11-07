PIA addresses allegations surrounding privatization

PIA issued a clarification regarding a press conference of a political party in which the party representatives criticized PIA management for allegedly sharing data with a business tycoon during a political party’s press conference in Lahore a few days ago.

Notably, the PIA administration is completing the process of privatisation in accordance with the government of Pakistan’s instructions.

While talking to Daily Times, the PIA spokesperson revealed that no preferential treatment has been given to any individual during the privatisation process, and there is no possibility of such actions taking place. The allegations made during the press conference are baseless and politically motivated, and the PIA administration strongly criticizes and condemns them.