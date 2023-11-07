Indian Airlines decorate plane for Pakistan Cricket Team’s journey to Kolkata

In a heartwarming and unprecedented gesture of cross-border camaraderie, the Pakistan men’s cricket team embarked on their journey from Bengaluru to Kolkata for their crucial encounter against England in the ICC World Cup 2023.

This memorable moment was beautifully orchestrated by Indian Airlines, which lit up the interior of their chartered flight with vibrant green lights to celebrate the “Men in Green” and their recent triumph.

The ‘Men in Green’ had every reason to celebrate as they continued to ride high on the wave of their monumental victory against New Zealand in their previous match.

This remarkable win not only infused their spirits with boundless enthusiasm but also solidified their position in the race to secure a spot in the competition’s final four.

In their last showdown, Pakistan displayed remarkable resilience and skill as they triumphed over New Zealand by 21 runs, according to the DLS method, in the 35th match of the event held at the iconic M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India. The match was temporarily halted due to inclement weather when the ‘Green Shirts’ were at a commanding 200-1 in just 25.3 overs, with the dynamic duo of Fakhar Zaman (126*) and the captain, Babar Azam (66*), standing strong at the crease. Fakhar Zaman emerged as the hero of the hour with his blistering batting performance, etching his name in the annals of cricket history by notching the fastest century for Pakistan in a World Cup match, achieving the remarkable feat in just 63 balls.