Solving problems of citizens first priority: IG Punjab

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an open court at the Central Police Office and after listening to the problems of the citizens issued orders for immediate redressal. IG Punjab sought reports from the concerned supervisory officers on the citizen’s applications. IG Punjab ordered the DPOs to conduct an inquiry under their supervision and provide relief to the citizens. IG Punjab while instructing the officials said that timely resolution of citizens’ problems is the first priority, deliberate delay will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the officers found guilty of delay in resolving the citizens’ requests will be removed from the field posting. In the open court, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also met the police employees and their families and issued orders on the requests presented by them. IG Punjab said that by taking care of the welfare of the force, good performance can be obtained from them, so all applications including professional affairs, discipline, retirement and welfare should be solved on merit as soon as possible. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that for the convenience of the citizens, an open court is being held in the central Police Office on a daily basis. Citizens can register any police-related complaint at 1787 Complaint Center through call, SMS also.