Türkiye to grow EV market at a rapid pace: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Türkiye was proceeding on the path of having a rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) market after launching its first domestically-produced electric car TOGG last year.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a car factory in the northwestern province of Kocaeli, Erdogan suggested that there would be fierce competition between the existing EV companies and the arrival of new actors into the market. “Our goal is to make our country one of the world’s leading players in electric vehicle and battery production,” he said.

The Turkish leader noted that the government placed special importance on investments that would enable Türkiye to have a say in the electric vehicle market, as “the interest in electric vehicles is increasing in our country, as in the whole world.”

Some 22,900 electric vehicles have been sold from January to August of this year in Türkiye, according to the data of the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association published in September.