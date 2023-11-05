Stable monetary policy leads to sustainable growth: official

Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis Sunday said stability in monetary policy is a cornerstone of sustainable economic growth and an indispensable factor in attracting foreign direct investment. Speaking at a conference on ” Stability in Monetary Policy Pays Dividends” held under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum, a strategic think tank, he said by maintaining a consistent and transparent monetary policy framework, nations can create a robust economic foundation, stimulate investment, and foster innovation, ultimately leading to shared prosperity for their people, said a news release here. He emphasized the critical role that stability in monetary policy plays in fostering economic growth and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). In today’s interconnected global economy, maintaining a stable monetary policy framework is essential for promoting sustainable development and creating a favorable environment for both domestic and international investors, he added. He said stability characterized by consistent interest rates, controlled inflation, and prudent fiscal management, provides a solid foundation for economic growth.