Naqvi to review proposals regarding ‘one roof, one stop’ solution

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a special meeting at CM Office for establishing ‘One Window Operation’ in which proposals regarding ”One Roof, One Stop” solution for the investors and industrialists in Lahore were reviewed.

The participants in the meeting were informed that FIEDMC, PIEDMC and Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) will provide services in ‘One Window Operation’ Centre. The empowered officials of Local government, Environment, Housing and other departments will be present at the One Window Centre. LESCO and Sui Gas counters will also be set up in the One Window Centre. Facility to obtain NOCs of land transfer, map approval and environment will be available at the One Window Centre.

The officials of One Window Centre will themselves fill up the form of applicants and the operation will be completed in 05 phases at the One Window Centre. A red mark will appear on the dashboard of the relevant Secretary in case of noncompeting of an action within 10 days. An Operational Review Committee and Steering Committee has been constituted for the One Window Centre. Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce SM Tanveer, Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Industries, Finance Environment, Local government, Housing, Forest, DG LDA, Chairman PITB, CEO FIEDMC and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a young Doctor Shukrullah due to Congo Virus in Quetta. CM Mohsin Naqvi while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the family of Doctor Shukrullah stated that he was heartily grieved over the untimely death incident of Doctor Shukrullah due to Congo Virus. Doctor Shukrullah by laying down his life has set an example to serve the grief-stricken humanity. CM stated that he salutes all the doctors who are busy in treating the Congo Virus patients. The nation takes pride in their doctors who are busy in treating the grieved humanity without caring for their lives.