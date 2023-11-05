US-Pakistani business tycoon sues two journalists for defamation

WASHINGTON DC: A leading American-Pakistani businessman has sued two US-based Pakistani journalists from GEO News and BOL TV for defaming him on social media and causing harm to his reputation.

The defamation case has been started by business tycoon Tanweer Ahmed against BOL TV’s Houston reporter Kamran Jilani and GEO’s Dallas correspondent Mr. Raja Zahid A. Khanzada for their Meta (Facebook) posts, “allegedly making false allegations against Tanweer Ahmed and accusing him of running a campaign against Tahir Javed to get him sacked as caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haqa Kakar’s advisor on overseas investment.”

Last month, Texas based Pakistani-American businessman Muhammad Tahir Javed joined Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’as Special Assistant on Investment but was removed from his post just after three weeks over a scandal.

Houston based Schmidt Law Firm’s C. Thomas Schmidt has sent defamation “cease and desist” letters to both reporters, demanding of them to delete their libellous publications, pay damages to Tanweer Ahmed and issue public apologies or else face trial.

The case against Raja Zahid Khanzada is about a defamatory post on his Facebook page published on 17 October. The Houston Pakistani business tycoon’s lawyer has written to the Khanzada that the contents of his publication are defamatory.

Legal papers show Kamran Jilani made false accusations against Tanweer Ahmed on 17 October 2023 and 25 October 2023 on his Facebook page soon after American-Pakistani Tahir Javed was made advisor to PM Kakar.

Tanweer Ahmed is an American-Pakistani businessman, investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist who works with major companies, not for profit organizations and hospitals. He is the owner of the largest cricket complex in Houston, the Prairie View Cricket Complex and the owner of the Houston Hurricanes cricket franchise. The multi-millionaire businessman is the founder of a brand of food chains and also owns many food chain franchises like Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC.