Ghana’s ruling party votes to elect candidate for 2024 ballot

Ghana’s ruling party voted on Saturday in primaries to elect its candidate for next year’s presidential ballot, with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia widely favoured to win. The West African country is undergoing its worst economic trouble in years, and the crisis is set to dominate the election campaign ahead of the December 2024 ballot to succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo. Bawumia, a former deputy central bank governor, is touted by pollsters to win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidacy and face opposition National Democratic Congress candidate, ex-president John Dramani Mahama. “I will give the NPP its best chance to win, Bawumia told reporters on Thursday. I am committed to the unity of the NPP, and I as the party’s flagbearer will bring everybody on board.” “I believe I’m more popular with the grassroots than with the establishment.” His main opponent, Kennedy Agyapong, was also confident of victory on Saturday, looking to tap into his own grassroots party backing. “We’re expecting at least 70 percent of the votes,” his spokesman said. “We are not basing our confidence on any opinion polls. We are with the grassroots.” Primary results are expected around 1600 GMT on Saturday.