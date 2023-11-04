Sindhi inaugurates ‘4th Latif Art and Literature festival -2023’

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi on Saturday inaugurated the ‘4th Latif Art and Literature Festival -2023 under the theme of ‘Redefining Shah Latif’ at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The two-day festival is organized by Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies (SISS), which will continue till November 05.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, the minister said that there was need to spread the message of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai to overcome the re-emerging terrorism incidents in the country.

He said that Latif gave us the message of love and peace. He said that the caretaker government had started crackdown on illegal immigrants to restore law and order situation in the country as the illegal Immigrants were responsible for creating law and order situation.

He said that the people of Sindh should be given rights to live peacefully and action must be taken against settlers, as they use the resources of the province and the real owners of the province were deprived of their rights.

The minister said that the immigrants could come and visit the Sindh province but they must return to their own homelands.

Speaking on the festival, he said that such kind of the festivals would be held in Islamabad, Lahore, and Multan. Sindhi said that he had directed Higher Education Commission (HEC) to only permit Univerisy of Karachi (KU) and the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, to produce PhD scholars on Shah Abdul Latif.

He said that a number of books had been written on the poetry of Shah Abdul Latif and stressed that then time had come to research on his life.

The Chairperson of Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies Prof. Dr. Fahmida Hussain said that the purpose of the festival was to inform the new generation about teachings and poetry of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai by redefyining them.

She said that different sessions would be part of the festival to discuss the message of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

She further said that these sessions would provide the attendees with new angels about the message of Shah.

Later, talking to media persons, the Minister Madad Ali Sindhi said that the return of illegal immigrants was continue in the country.

Replying to a question regarding making Sindhi, Urdu and other languages as optional subjects, he said that a MoU was signed in this regard but he would look into the issue.

Replying to another question on quality education, he said that corruption had destroyed the country and education had also been one of its victim.

He said that they were trying to improve the education system in the limited time.

Answering a question about introducing grade system in place of marks in the education system, he confirmed that it could be changed if it did not work.

On the occasion, he announced waving off the tuition fees of the Palestinian students studying in the country and other benefits to them.

He also condemned the Israeli oppression against the Palestinians in Gaza.