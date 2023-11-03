CM decides to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal to improve image of Karachi

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbool Baqar has decided to improve and beautify the arteries of the city to enhance the image of Karachi by making its access reflective.

“The people coming out of Jinnah Terminal and going back take a very poor impression of the city because the road starting from the terminal gives a very dirty and poor look, therefore I want to beautify Shahrah-e-Faisal in the first phase.”

This he said while pressing over a joint meeting of KDA, KMC and leading architects of the city to seek their advice for the purpose. The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Govt Manzoor Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput, DG KDA Tahir Sangi, Architects – Ali Naqvi, Yawar Jilani, Adil Kiraie, Hafiz Habib and others.

DG KDA Tahir Sangi briefing the CM on environmental aspects said that hard and soft landscaping, improvement of tree profiles, walkways, pedestrian movement areas and pedestrian bridges.

The CM was told that street furniture, signage schemes, regulation of billboards about seizes and standards, streetlamps, and artwork depicting the typical urban character of Karachi, monuments, fountains and water bodies would be developed to beautify the area.

The chief minister in consultation with the architects attended his meeting and decided to improve all areas at the points of flyovers, overhead pedestrian bridges and at the various neglected segments of the road.

The chair decided to improve the important sites which offer views of ugly and undesirable built structures such as that of the first effect of Shahrah-e-Faisal for visitors coming out from the Airport.

Baqar said that in the first phase, the area from Falaknaz Apartment to Drigh Road would be beautified and then the remaining areas would be developed.