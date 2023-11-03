ANF recovers 343 kg drugs; arrests two smugglers after encounter

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation managed to recover over 343 kg of drugs and arrested two drug smugglers after an encounter, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday. He informed that in an encounter in Jhelum between ANF intelligence and drug smugglers, more than 343 kg of drugs including 277.2 kg hashish and 67.2 kg opium were recovered. He said an ANF official received bullet injuries in the exchange of fire with drug smugglers. During the operation, two suspects including one injured were arrested while one smuggler managed to escape from the spot. Acting on a tip-off, an attempt was made to stop a Suzuki Mehran car at the Dina check post but the accused instead of stopping the vehicle tried to escape, he said adding, that the ANF team chased and forced the vehicle to stop near Domeli Chowk, Jhelum. The drug smugglers started firing at the ANF personnel in an attempt to escape. An ANF official received bullet injuries in the leg in the exchange of fire, he added. The injured official was immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment where his condition is stated to be out of danger. As a result of the firing, an injured suspect was arrested along with his accomplice while another accused escaped in the nearby forest, the spokesman informed.