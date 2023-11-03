PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 314 more points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 314.12 points, a positive change of 0.60 percent, closing at 52,656.76 points against 52,342.64 points the previous day. A total of 475,085,837 shares valuing Rs14.578 billion were traded during the day as compared to 526,463,387 shares valuing Rs16.512 billion the previous day.As many as 354 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 194 of them recorded gains and 135 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 39,170,148 shares at Rs.1.31per share, TPL Properties with 30,394,707 shares at Rs.13.10 per share and Pak Refinery with 25,930,078 shares at Rs.21.57 per share. Pak Tobacco witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.60.38 per share price, closing at Rs.865.38, whereas the runner-up was Packages Ltd with a Rs.31.72 rise in its per share price to Rs461.57. Faisal Spinning XD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.25.00 per share closing at Rs325.00, followed by Philip Morris Pak with a Rs.13.99 decline to close at Rs.535.00.