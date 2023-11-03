PM directs Information Ministry to resolve issue of ad dues

PMKakarTRTWorldScreen1695742801-0Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday assured the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) of payment of advertisement dues and directed the Information Ministry to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

He was talking to a PBA delegation, which called on him. During the meeting, matters relating to the media, especially electronic media, came under discussion. The delegation informed the prime minister about the issue of outstanding dues on account of government advertisements. Highlighting the importance of the media, the prime minister said that being the fourth pillar of state, the media was of utmost importance for the development of society, and the mental and intellectual training of people.

He said the protection of the rights of the media representatives was also responsibility of the state. PM Kakar said that through effective and coordinated communication between the government and the media, the public could stay informed about government policies and initiatives. He said the media played a key role in good governance and accountability of government performance. He expressed the hope that the media would continue to play its role in the stability of democracy through impartial reporting.

The prime minister urged the delegation to increase public awareness through the media about the importance of the economic stabilization strategy under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). He said that the recent decline in the value of the dollar, prevention of smuggling, prevention of electricity theft and other measures were benefiting the common man. Caretaker Minister for Information Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Secretary Information & Broadcasting, and and Principal Information Officer were also present in the meeting.

The PBA delegation included its Chairperson Shakeel Masood, Secretary General Mian Amir Mehmood, Senior Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rehman and Tahir Khan. Meanwhile, Kakar while terming the role of teachers significant in the reformation of society said their specific focus on the character-building of students could lead to the progress of the nation. PM Kakar said besides education, training of discipline among the youth was of prime significance in shaping their character. Experienced teachers can play a vital role in mentoring the youth, he added. The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with his former teacher Nisar Ahmed, whom he warmly received at the Prime Minister’s House.

He mentioned that Quaid-e-Azam in his golden principles also laid emphasis on discipline in addition to unity and faith. “Only a disciplined and organized nation can contribute to the development of itself and the world,” he said.