Strategies being devised to overcome street crime: Baqar

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (R ) Maqbool Baqar Thursday said that the government was putting all its efforts into overcoming the menace of street crime in Karachi and the dacoits in the Riverine area.

“A foolproof strategy is being devised and I am sure that the innovative and trusted mechanism will succeed us in the culmination of dacoit culture from the remaining parts of the province,” he concluded.

This he said while addressing the participants of the National Defence University 25th Security Workshop led by NDU head Major General Raza Azaid.

The participants include current and former members of provincial assemblies, senators, senior civil and military officers, academicians, as well as representatives of civil society.

Provincial caretaker ministers, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, IG Police Rifat Mukhtar and provincial secretaries attended the program.

The CM said that the purpose of such trips, was to acquaint participants with the realities of the area they were visiting, exchange ideas with respect to security challenges and build synergistic alliances that allow us to find solutions to shared problems.

“We are a country of over 200 million people, and by 2025 we will have 100 million people in the middle class, thus, making Pakistan’s middle class the 10th largest in the world,” he said and added that one of the major challenges for any government was to create opportunities and to particularly provide our youth with avenues for fulfilment and self-actualization.

Justice Baqar said that keeping in view the nexus between security and development, the federal and the Sindh governments were utilising significant resources towards improving access to education and healthcare, improving connectivity and ensuring the provision of basic amenities particularly for the inhabitants of cosmopolitan cities like Karachi in order to cater for the long-awaited demand/need of the particular and working women, especially with respect to public transport.

He added that at the same time, the Sindh government had also endeavoured to bridge the gap between rural and urban by providing agricultural goods quick access to the markets.