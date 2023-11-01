KP IG for thwarting each attempt of sabotaging peace process

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan on Wednesday renewed his pledge that every attempt to sabotage the peace process would be thwarted.

He stated this while chairing a high-level meeting here at Range Office Dera Ismail Khan which was attended by Additional IG of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Shaukat Abbas, Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qisrani and Superintendents of police.

The IGP said that maintaining peace and order was the top priority of the police force, adding that all the available resources would be utilized for protecting the lives and property of the citizens. He said the anti-social elements were trying to spread chaos and instability in the country through terrorism and it was the collective responsibility of all to make them fail. He said decisive actions would be taken to root out the menace of terrorism from the country so that a terrorism-free Pakistan could be given to coming generations.

He said, “The anti-social elements would be defeated by creating awareness among the masses against them.”

Earlier, RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti briefed the IGP in detail about the law and order situation, security issues and terrorism in the region. The IGP reviewed each terrorist incident that occurred in Dera region and directed the police authorities concerned to keep a close watch on the movement of terrorists and take concrete steps to root out the elements that undermine the peace process.

He said the citizens should also cooperate with the police in the eradication of terrorism from the society. He said the people should not allow any terrorist to enter their areas and inform police if they notice any suspects around them.

IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan said “The establishment of peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa became possible due to unprecedented sacrifices rendered by the police, security forces and the people of the province. No one will be allowed to sabotage the peace process under any circumstances.”

He urged upon the participants to ensure strict vigilance on the miscreants with the cooperation of the public.

Moreover, he asked them to focus all their attention on public safety and security matters so that an atmosphere of peace could be ensured besides the restoration of public confidence in the police department.