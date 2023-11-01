PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 437 more points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 437.34 points, a positive change of 0.85 percent, closing at 51,920.27 points against 51,482.93 points the previous day. A total of 455,331,569 shares valuing Rs15.639 billion were traded during the day as compared to 286,621,604 shares valuing Rs11.445 billion the previous day. As many as 357 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 188 of them recorded gains and 147 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 71,274,408 shares at Rs.3.93 per share, Pak Refinery with 51,538,473 shares at Rs.20.69 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 22,604,739 shares at Rs.1.28 per share. Rafhan Maize XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.170.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,020.00, whereas the runner-up was Mehmood Textile with a Rs.36.00 rise in its per share price to Rs518.50. Sapphire FiberXD witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.37.33 per share closing at Rs1,033.67, followed by Lucky Core Ind. with a Rs.11.39 decline to close at Rs.622.84.