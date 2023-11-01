Rs.425.7m fine imposed on 3, 386 power pilferers in 53 days

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 3386 power pilferers during last 53 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.425.7 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that over 9.153 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.247 million was also recovered from the defaulters. He said that 3232 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 2758 pilferers so far.

He further said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1100 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.137.6 million on them under the head of 2.956 million detection units. In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 351 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.52.2 million under 1238,000 detection units.

Similarly, 361 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.47.2 million under 916,000 detection units. He further said that 369 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.52.6 million under 1147,000 detection units.