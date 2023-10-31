Respiratory Care awareness seminar conclude at KMU

Respiratory Care Week was celebrated with a dynamic and enlightening seminar at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Health Sciences on Monday.

A large number of professionals and experts in the field of respiratory therapy, people from various health fields, experts from Khyber Medical University and Shifa International Hospital and students participated in the ceremony. The participants served as a platform to create awareness about the importance of respiratory care and the emerging role of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

A comprehensive program was presented which was highly appreciated by the participants. In the ceremony, the president of the National Association of Respiratory Therapists Ehtsham, certified respiratory therapists Khateeb ur Rehman, Aleem, Khawaja Mohsin, Ureej, and Muhammad Bilal discussed the future of therapy and career counseling in detail in their speeches.

The participants were also introduced to the world of oxygen therapy, the importance of patient healthcare and the important role of artificial intelligence. Expressing his views, Dr. Ziaur Rahman said, “Respiratory Care Week is not only a time to celebrate the achievements of our profession but also a moment of education and inspiration. It highlights depth and breadth. We are on the brink of an exciting era in healthcare, with AI poised to transform the way we deliver care”. In addition to informational sessions, the seminar provided a practical demonstration of basic life support, exposing participants to essential life-saving skills.