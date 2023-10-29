Agriculture sector need to be priories for improvement in economy

Former federal minister and PPP leader Naveed Qamar has said that the share of agriculture in the economy was decreasing with time, we need to priorities agriculture sector for improving country’s economy. He expressed these views while talking to the media at the “Awaan-e-Zaraat” after a meeting of farmers’ leaders here in Hyderabad. Naveed Qamar said that the problems faced by those related to the agriculture sector have been discussed in today’s meeting, adding that the share of agriculture in the economy was decreasing with time due to weak policies. He said that fertilizer policy needs to be prioritized and currently we do not have foreign exchange and have not signed any agreement with any big company in cotton cultivation. We also need to invest in water management, even in the past, the governments did not make a pro-agriculture policy, and therefore long-term results were not obtained.