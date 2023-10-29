KP players qualify for National Junior Badminton Championship final

PESHAWAR: The budding youngsters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa qualified for the National Junior Badminton Championship being played at Karachi, international badminton player Mian Sadaqat Shah told APP here on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players have qualified for the final by performing brilliantly. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Najam Al Saqib defeated Punjab’s Sulaiman 21-14 and 21-19 to qualify for the final. The second semi-final was also played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players in which Abdul Haseeb of KP defeated Ryan Khan 21-19, 23-21 and won the honor of playing the final.

In the U-19 semi-final, Muhammad Zaid of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Saad Amir of HEC 21-19, 21-19. In the U-19 doubles, Muhammad Zaid of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Taimur Khan beat Ibrahim and Abdullah of Punjab 21-19 and 23-21 and qualified for the final. The provincial team is participating in the Championship under the coaching of international coach Hayatullah and female coach Bushra Khan.

Results:

U15 Single Semi-finals:

Najmul us Saqib KP beat Suliman Punjab, 21-14, 21-19, Abdul Haseeb Khan KP beat Reyan Khan KP, 21-19 21-23 and 21-16.

U19 Single semi-Finals:

M. Zaid KP beat Saad Amir HSC 21-19 21-19, U19

Double Semi-Finals:

M.Zaid & Tamoor Khan KP beat Ibraheem & Abdullah Punjab 21-19 22-20.