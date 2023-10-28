No power on earth can crush Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that no power on earth could crush the Kashmiris freedom movement, who were struggling for the right to self-determination promised by none other than the United Nations in its several resolutions.

He was addressing the participants of a rally marking October 27, the black day to protest against Indian illegal occupation of the then princely state in 1947. The minister said that the history of oppression of the Kashmiri people spanned over centuries. He said that on this day in 1947, India landed its troops in the valley in violation of international law.

He lamented the champions of human rights and democracy, who raise their voice against any injustice across the world were silent over the Kashmiri genocide at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Murtaza Solangi opined despite the increasing repression, the desire for freedom has increased among Kashmiris manifold. With the increase in tyranny and repression, the spirit of freedom among Kashmiris has got more momentum, he maintained. The minister said that India had not only grossly violated UN Security Council resolutions but also it violated its own constitution by refusing to grant the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri masses. The minister said for durable peace in the world was imperative to ensure just solution of Kashmir disputes.

Meanwhile, Solangi said that difference of opinion was a hallmark of democracy. Talking to media persons at the Parliament House after he met with the President Parliamentary Reporters Association and other journalists he said he belonged to the journalistic community.

“I have always been a supporter of freedom of expression and I am still fully committed to it”, he added.

Stating that journalism and politics go hand in hand, he said he always had a respectful relationship with all the journalists.

He opined that sometimes unpleasant things happen but it was a part of democratic culture.

He said a press release was released yesterday which represented the viewpoint of the entire caretaker government.