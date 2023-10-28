Pakistan should focus on Africa for business promotion: envoy

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) hosted a farewell reception in honor of Muhammad Bello Abioye, High Commissioner of Nigeria to Pakistan at his residence here Friday. Ambassadors of different countries including Morocco, Ethiopia, Algeria, Somalia, Mauritius and Director General Foreign Affairs Shahid Ali Bhutto, Asif Luqman Qazi and many other dignitaries and notables of the city were also presented.

Speaking on the occasion Commissioner of Nigeria Muhammad Bello Abioye High said that Africa was being termed as the continent of future by the trade experts and Pakistan should focus on it to promote its trade by developing close cooperation with Nigeria. He said that direct flights between Nigeria and Pakistan had the potential to make significant increases in bilateral trade. He said that Nigeria and Pakistan can cooperate in many sectors including transportation, tourism, trade and commerce and industry. He said that during his tenure in Pakistan, he had taken several steps to facilitate the exchange of information, foster business-to-business meetings, and implement a simplified visa policy to support the entrepreneurs. Visa applications have been processed within 48 hours over the past two years, streamlining the process for business-related travel. He thanked Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI and Zafar Bakhtawari, Secretary General UBG Pakistan for hosting a farewell reception in his honor and said that he has spent a very good time in Pakistan and would act as an Ambassador of Pakistan in future.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that Pakistan-Nigeria bilateral trade was just around US$ 114 million, which was quite low as compared to the actual potential of both countries.

He stressed that Pakistan and Nigeria should accelerate efforts to increase bilateral trade at least up to US$ 3 billion in the next few years to achieve mutually beneficial results. He said that Pakistan can export many products to Nigeria and other African countries including textiles, rice, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, electrical appliances, processed food, cosmetic and beauty products, leather goods, IT products and financial services. He paid tribute to the services of Muhammad Bello Abioye as the High Commissioner of Nigeria and hoped that he would play a role to promote business interests of Pakistan wherever he goes for his next assignment.