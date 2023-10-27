Zaka Ashraf meets former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

The Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, met with the former captain of Pakistan and current Test batter Sarfaraz Ahmed here on Friday.

The meeting took place after Sarfaraz guided Karachi Whites to a title triumph in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Thursday beating Faisalabad in the final. “PCB Management Committee Chairman Mr. Zaka Ashraf met Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shanawaz Dahani at the Pakistan cricket headquarters here,” PCB sources told APP on Friday.

“The PCB Chairman congratulated Karachi Whites for winning the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24 and hailed the leadership qualities of their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed while also appreciating the performance of fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani. “Mr Zaka Ashraf also reaffirmed PCB’s commitment to continue to work for the players’ well-being and support of regional cricket.”.