Action against illegal foreigners in line with law: FO

The Foreign Office on Thursday said Pakistan’s action against illegal foreigners on its soil, including their deportation, was in accordance with law of the land.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at a weekly press briefing said the implementation of these laws was being carried out for the safety and security of the country. She said Pakistan was in touch with the interim Afghan government over the return of illegal Afghans as the repatriation plan comes into effect on November 1.

“We explained to them that this policy doesn’t pertain to Afghans only and extends to all nationalities without valid documents to stay in Pakistan,” she said.

Asked if Pakistan intended to appoint a full-fledged ambassador in Afghanistan, she said Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani as the current Head of Mission in Kabul would continue to perform his duties in the same position. On the situation in Gaza, she said Pakistan’s position was consistent demanding an end to cease fire, indiscriminate bombing, and siege of Gaza. Pakistan stood for the establishment of the state of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, she added.

“Our Palestinian brothers and sisters in Gaza are at the receiving end of an inhumane campaign of collective punishment by the Israeli occupation forces. We mourn the over 6500 civilians killed in Gaza including 2700 children as a result of Israel’s relentless and indiscriminate bombardment,” she said.

Baloch said Pakistan looked forward to the outcome of extraordinary emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly after the UN Security Council failed to even call for a cease-fire and put an end to the carnage in Gaza. She said Pakistan expected from the UNSC a “more responsive and pro-active role” and added that any reforms or expansion needed to be of democratic nature rather than creating new centres of privileges.