Illegal immigrants asked to voluntarily return to their homelands till Oct 31st

Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Brigadier (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz on Thursday warned the illegal immigrants to ensure their return to their respective countries by October 31st, after which the government would arrest and send them to their respective countries.

Addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club, he said all the provincial governments, following the instructions of the federal government, were taking action against illegal immigrants.

The minister said illegal foreigners who were voluntarily returning to their countries were also being given all facilities.

He said all arrangements have been made to send the illegal aliens back to their homelands in a good manner but after October 31st, no illegal alien will be allowed to stay in the country and their return will be ensured.

Haris Nawaz warned that action will also be taken against those who give shelter to illegal foreigners, in this regard full support was being obtained from NADRA and other relevant institutions.

He explained that all illegal aliens will be dealt with indiscriminately and effectively, regardless of the country they belong to, they will be sent back to their country.

The home minister said the government had also decided to take strict action against the makers of fake identity cards and fake documents of illegal foreigners.