Court declares 10 key PTI leaders as absconders

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday declared the ten leaders of PTI as absconder while issuing perpetual arrest warrants against them in case pertaining to the vandalizing at judicial complex. The declared court absconder include Murad Saeed, Asad Umar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Farukh Habib, Hammad Azhar, Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Hassan Khan Niazi, Umar Sultan and Muhammad Asim. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the aforesaid case and declared the accused absconder due to continuous absence from proceeding. The court instructed the police to present the accused before it after arresting them. It may be mentioned here that the capital police had registered case against the accused for protesting and vandalizing the public property during the appearance of chairman PTI in judicial complex.