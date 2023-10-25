Canadian firm expresses interest to invest in KP mining sector

A Canadian company has expressed interest to invest in the exploration and mining of the precious natural resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in accordance with international standard. The offer was made during meeting of a delegation of the Tytan Copper, a Canadian company with the KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education (IC&TE), Dr Aamir Abdullah in Civil Secretariat here Wednesday. Chairman of the company David Michal Thompson was leading the delegation. Besides, Secretary Mines and Mineral Department Hamidullah Shah and Director (Exploration) Mohammad Aamir, other concerned authorities were also present on the occasion. During the meeting, the officials of the company told the caretaker minister regarding various aspects of their activities in the mineral sector and expressed interest in making investment in the mineral sector, particularly in the reserves of the copper.