IIOJ&K reels under ‘forced silence’ after India’s actions of Aug 5

Miseries of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have exacerbated manifold due to the unprecedented ferocity of the fascist Indian government especially after the revocation of Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019. This relentless suppression and its grave consequences have unfolded largely under an unnoticed ‘forced silence,’ painting a grim picture of the ongoing turmoil in the territory, which India invaded on October 27, 1947.

“Forced silence, a neglected dimension of the post-August 2019 developments, is the biggest danger Kashmiris have been facing right now,” according a latest report released by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR). While the indigenous population continued to live under heavy surveillance, it reported that phone-cracking tools and techniques used by India’s law enforcers were increasingly raising privacy concerns. “Cell phones are being taped by the agencies and every individual’s actions and activities are being monitored.