Azerbaijani envoy pays homage to martyrs of patriotic war

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov Wednesday showed great respect for soldiers and officers and all the martyrs for fighting heroically in the patriotic war and waved Azerbaijan flag in the liberated lands from Armenia.

The envoy appreciated the visionary leadership of the President Ilham Aliyev enabling the liberation of illegally occupied territories of Azerbaijan during the famous 44 days Patriotic War, said a press release issued here.

He was addressing an international webinar titled, “Liberation of Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan from Armenia Occupation: Implementation of the UN Security Council’s Resolutions”. The webinar was jointly hosted by the Center of South Asia and International Studies (CSAIS) Islamabad and the Institute of Legal Studies Lahore. It was jointly arranged to celebrate the United Nation Day October 24. It was attended by a large number of experts, researchers, students and media persons. Xu Vivien, the editor of China Daily also attended the event.

The ambassador called for global harmony and peaceful coexistence with neighbours, terming the 44-day of Patriotic as one of the most glorious pages in the history of Azerbaijan which ended with the liberation of its occupied lands and the historical triumph of Azerbaijan.

He shared that as a result of the Patriotic War in 2020, Azerbaijani Army liberated its territories from Armenian occupation within 44 days.

He shed light on the constructive role of the international organizations and platforms like UN Security Council which endorsed principal stance of Azerbaijan about Karabakh and supported peaceful negotiations for conflict resolution with Armenia.

While responding a question, the envoy replied that his government desired to have peaceful diplomatic ties with all the regional countries having spirits of mutual respect, sovereignty and territorial integrity. He pointed out that trilateral military cooperation among Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Türkiye was getting momentum useful for regional peace and stability.

The envoy maintained that military preparedness, tactical readiness, professional skills of armed forces of Azerbaijan, economic stability, prosperity and last but not least visionary leadership of Ilham Aliyev jointly played an important role in the liberation of occupied regions from Armenia.

Dr. Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector of ADA University highlighting the strategic importance of the UN Day appreciated Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to extend international cooperation for conflict resolution in South Caucasus.

Vice Rector Ismailzade shared salient features of successful foreign policy of Azerbaijan to liberate Karabakh and other regions from Armenia. He showcased positive, productive and participatory role of Azerbaijan in securing peace and stability in South Caucasus and Caspian Sea regions through immense socio-economic integration, trans-regional connectivity, free trade and food & energy cooperation.