Aneeq urges Muslim nations to halt Israeli flights in their airspace

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday urged the Muslim world to come together and take a stand for the cause of Palestine.

Addressing a conference titled ‘Unity of Ummah and Palestine Issue’, organized by the Ahl-e-Haram – a religious organization, he emphasized that true believers should unite and support the oppressed.

Minister Aneeq highlighted the importance of Muslim solidarity with the Palestinian people, as several Western leaders extended their support to Israel. He questioned where the Muslim world’s unwavering commitment to justice had gone.

He said the European Union’s decision to halt immediate aid to Palestine raised concerns about who would take a stand against Israeli aggression. He said seven hospitals in Gaza had been closed, and the rest lacked basic facilities. Minister Aneeq called upon Muslim nations to immediately suspend Israeli commercial flights in their airspace, besides urging the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to go beyond condemnation and take decisive action.

Prominent religious leaders, including Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naemi, Maulana Dr. Sher Muhammad Sialvi, Maulana Kashif Gulzar Naemi, Ayesha Syed, Zubaida Khatoon, Pir Syed Saadat Ali Shah, and Allama Shabbir Maismi, stressed the need for Muslim countries to unite and support the Palestinian cause while setting aside their differences.

They commended the Palestinians’ unwavering determination and resistance, as the oppressed people continue to fight for justice, not only for themselves but for the entire Muslim world. They called to boycott Israeli products and international organizations to take note of Israeli aggression echoed throughout the speeches.

Despite overwhelming media propaganda, Palestinian youth managed to expose the dark side of Israeli technology and the inhumane acts committed by Israeli forces, they added.

They asked the leadership of Muslim countries to put their extravagant lifestyles on hold and make all-out efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression causing death and destruction in the Gaza Strip. They emphasized the need for Muslim nations to set aside their personal interests and unite on a common platform in support of the Palestinian cause. They said this renewed spirit of commitment and solidarity was reminiscent of the Prophetic era and served as a beacon of hope for justice and peace in the region.