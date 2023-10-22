Islamabad fogging drive in full swing to control dengue

On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, health teams under the supervision of the Director Health Services Metropolitan Corporation are continuing the anti-dengue fogging process in various areas of the city.

In a recent drive, fogging was carried out in Government Schools G-7/3, G-7/4, G-7/1 and G-7/2 of Islamabad, which includes DHS, DHO Office, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates, Health Department teams, MCI, UAS teams and other departments.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that all possible resources will be used to control the deadly virus in Islamabad.

He added that the rural area of Islamabad is among their priorities and every possible step to protect the lives of the citizens is their priority.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that due to the increasing dengue fever in Islamabad, it is also necessary to follow precautionary measures to prevent the dengue virus.

He further directed that in order to prevent dengue, sanitation arrangements should be improved in different areas of the city and garbage should not be picked up and water should not be accumulated at any place including workshops, tire shops, as well as an awareness campaign should be launched among the people.

He also said that the anti-dengue spray would be sprayed in all schools and colleges of Islamabad and number of dengue patients would be reduced due to dengue prevention drive in the federal capital.