Pakistan Embassy in Hague organizes AI&Big Data Expo Europe

Embassy of Pakistan, the Hague in collaboration with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) set up a ‘Tech Destination Pakistan’ pavilion in ‘AI & Big Data Expo Europe’, at RAI, Amsterdam on 26-27 September 2023.

IT companies from Pakistan namely Abacus Consulting, Royal Cyber, Brickclays, Xynotech, Coeus Solutions, Digifloat, Grayphite, NN Software, and Reach the Globe showcased their services/products in the Expo, a press release issued by the Pakistan embassy, the Hague, Netherlands said on Saturday.

On first day of the Expo, Ambassador Suljuk Mustansar Tarar visited the Expo and met with Pakistani exhibitors. Chief Executive Officer Abacus Consulting Fatima Asad gave a presentation on opportunities in the IT Sector of Pakistan.

She presented Pakistan as an emerging market, offering huge potential not only for sourcing services but also as a very conducive market for investment. Ambassador Suljuk appreciated the efforts of Pakistani exhibitors to promote professionalism and talent from Pakistan in the IT sector.

Embassy of Pakistan, the Hague organised a networking event attended by Pakistani exhibitors and IT professionals, academia and professionals working in Netherlands-based MNCs. Ambassador Suljuk gave an overview of the initiatives taken by the Embassy to promote IT services exports.

He said that webinars and in-person events have been held in collaboration with PSEB, TDAP and Pakistani IT professionals in the Netherlands. Participation of Pakistan in this Expo was part of the business plan of the Embassy to showcase Pakistan’s IT services sector.

The Embassy has also launched a series of webinars for awareness of Pakistani professionals about job opportunities in the Netherlands. He further informed that the efforts have come to fruition in the form of an increase in the export of IT services to the Netherlands from US$ 9.8 Million to US$ 23 Million and an increase in number of IT professionals joining the Dutch companies.

The Embassy had arranged the visit of a delegation of IT companies in May 2023. The visiting delegates expressed their satisfaction with Pakistan’s investment ecosystem. Shurjeel Tousif, CEO of SeQuenX, who was part of the delegation said that subsequent to his trip to Pakistan arranged by the Embassy, SeQuenX has opened up a software business development centre in Islamabad. This is in line with the vision to set up a software technology corridor between the Netherlands and Pakistan. To cement this, SeQuenX has also signed an MoU with COMSATS Global.

Pakistani exhibitors were highly satisfied with the arrangements made by the Embassy and also expressed optimism to increase the export of IT services. Fatima Asad-Saeed commended the decision of the Government of Pakistan to participate in this Expo as well as the efforts of the Embassy to facilitate participants and promoting networking with the Dutch companies.

Mustafa of Royal Cyber said that there lies a huge potential in the tech sectors of the Netherlands and Pakistani companies can complement their requirements befittingly.

Ambassador Suljuk said that the Government of Pakistan has recently constituted the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which has included IT among the priority sectors for investment. He appreciated the efforts of PSEB and TDAP and thanked the participants. He encouraged Dutch businesses to explore opportunities in Pakistan.