Nawaz signs pleas to revive appeals against convictions

Former Prime Minister, Mian Nawaz Sharif, has placed his signature on a petition aimed at reactivating appeals related to his convictions in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

According to PML-N sources, once his signature is secured, Nawaz Sharif’s plane will depart for Lahore. Nawaz Sharif’s legal team has prepared a petition to revive the appeals against his convictions in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, as an Oath Commissioner arrives at Islamabad Airport for his biometric data collection. It’s worth mentioning that Nawaz Sharif’s legal team had previously reached Islamabad Airport to initiate the submission of applications aimed at reviving his appeals in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references.

Among those present at the airport were former Law Minister Nazir Tarar, Amjad Parvez, and other individuals. Barrister Zafarullah Khan is also on-site at the airport to confer with Nawaz Sharif.