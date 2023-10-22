Daily Times

Sunday, October 22, 2023


Nawaz Sharif has returned to resolve issues of country: Shehbaz

APP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Nawaz Sharif was a name of passion and he had returned to the country to resolve issues the nation. He expressed these remarks while addressing a rally organised by PML-N to welcome party chief Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile. Shehbaz Sharif said that he had never seen such a huge rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, adding that Nawaz Sharif was the architect of Pakistan. He said that Nawaz Sharif endured everything with tolerance and patience, and he had returned to heal wounds of the nation.

