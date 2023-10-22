S. Korea confirms 2 more cases of lumpy skin disease

South Korea on Saturday confirmed two more cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) at local cattle farms, after reporting the country’s first-ever case on the previous day. The additional LSD cases were confirmed at a beef cattle farm in Dangjin, around 80 km southwest of Seoul, and a milk cow farm in Pyeongtaek, about 60 km south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. The ministry cordoned off the farms, planning to cull some 40 heads of cattle in Dangjin and about 100 milk cows in Pyeongtaek. It planned to vaccinate all heads of cattle within a 10-km radius of the affected farms. The first LSD case was confirmed at a cattle farm in Seosan, about 100 km southwest of Seoul, on Friday when the ministry issued a 48-hour standstill order on all cattle farms and related facilities across the country. LSD affects cattle through blood-feeding insects such as mosquitoes, causing skin lesions and fever.