Over 200 Chinese, Pakistani businessmen discuss ways to foster closer ties

More than 200 Chinese and Pakistani prominent business leaders gathered during an interactive session here to foster closer ties and explore new avenues of collaboration.

The event organized by CZK Group which was attended by Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry, Dr Gohar Ijaz, Caretaker Minister of Energy, Power and Petroleum, Muhammad Ali and Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed.

The event provided a platform for Pakistani businessmen to share their success stories and experiences of doing business with their Chinese counterparts.

The business leaders expressed their interest in capitalizing on the vast potential that China China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offers to further solidify China-Pakistan economic relations.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr. Ijaz emphasized the historical ties between the two nations and highlighted the potential for further economic integration.

He stated that the gathering symbolizes the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan, and our commitment to building a stronger, more prosperous future together, adding, “We are ready to explore new horizons in our economic partnership.”

He further said that the discussions revolved around key sectors where both China and Pakistan could benefit from increased collaboration. These sectors included infrastructure development, energy, trade, and technology, among others. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque expressed optimism about the prospects of enhanced economic collaboration.

“Pakistan and China have been time-tested friends, and events like this are crucial in translating our strong political ties into tangible economic outcomes. The gathering of businessmen is a testament to our commitment to achieving that,” he remarked.

Chairman of CZK Group and organizer of the event, Yafei Liu said the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) provided a platform to businessmen gather here and they are using e-commerce platforms to innovate form optimization solutions to promote Pakistani products to enter the Chinese consumer market and also exploring new cooperation and achieve new breakthroughs in energy, agriculture, infrastructure construction and other aspects.

“The path of China-Pakistan cooperation will definitely become vast and broad, and the friendship between the people of China and Pakistan is bound to grow deeper and deeper,” he added.