Pak- Australia forge closer ties in labour mobility and cooperation initiatives

In a significant step towards enhancing labour mobility between Pakistan and Australia, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik Friday held discussions with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins. The meeting was aimed at fostering cooperation and exploring new avenues to enhance labour mobility between the two countries, said a press release issued here . The SAPM informed about the ample pool of skilled Pakistani professionals and workers ready to bolster the Australian labour market, highlighting the potential for addressing labour shortages through cooperation in various sectors. The central discussion revolved around the vital need for secure labour mobility channels to reduce irregular migration from Pakistan to Australia. Both the sides stressed the importance of providing safe avenues to job seekers abroad. The SAPM asked for further information on in-demand trades, accreditation, and language proficiency requirements for Australian working and skilled visas, aiming to simplify the process for Pakistani job seekers in Australia.