From Uber Eats to World Cup feast for ‘fast bowling delivery guy’ Van Meekeren

New Delhi: Netherlands fast bowler Paul van Meekeren has been part of two shock World Cup victories but just three years ago was making ends meet delivering food for Uber Eats.

Van Meekeren and his Dutch teammates stunned the World Cup on Tuesday with a 38-run victory over South Africa in the Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.

In November last year, Van Meekeren was also part of the side which shocked the Proteas in the Twenty20 World Cup.

“I am a professional cricketer now for seven years,” the 30-year-old, who has played for Somerset, Durham and Gloucestershire in the English county championship, told AFP on Thursday.

However, when Covid brought sport to a standstill in 2020 it meant the Twenty20 global showpiece scheduled for that year was also shelved. “I just ran out of contract and had to earn money to pay the bills,” he said.

“I took the job with Uber Eats because I could then rule my own work times and be available when a cricket opportunity would come.”

He added: “The story was really big when it went viral and keeps coming back. That’s okay with me, but it is not as romantic as it sounds. I am fine with being the fast bowling delivery guy.” Van Meekeren was just one of the players in the Dutch team who had to hold down day jobs.